Advertisement

9-year-old sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself, police say

File photo: ambulance
File photo: ambulance(KGNS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a relative’s handgun, according to police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 500 block of North 31st Street where they found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was found conscious and alert according to Smiley and was talking while being sent to Norton Children’s Hospital. The boy is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe the boy found a relative’s gun and started playing with it, which caused him to accidentally shoot himself.

Police released a statement on the importance of safely storing firearms and gun safety:

“This incident serves as an important reminder that the first steps of gun ownership include safety and responsibility. Firearms should never be within reach of children and are best maintained unloaded and locked, away from curious fingers and prying eyes.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A bridge used by Prestonsburg man Donald Neeley every day will now stand in his memory.
Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

Latest News

Officials say the event brought in over 1,000 riders.
London hosts annual ‘Redbud Ride’ to give back to the area
Non-profit organization hosts benefit concert
Non-profit organization The Birthday Fairy hosts benefit concert
Officials say the equipment will go in London Wellness Park as well as Levi Jackson State Park.
Laurel County to install park equipment for those with special needs
Local residents revved up their engines for a good cause Saturday morning at the Gethsemane...
Louisville church celebrates 75 years with car show benefiting cancer research
Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky
Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky