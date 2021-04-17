Advertisement

2022 four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky

Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky(247Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football picked up its third big-time recruit in the past two days in the 2022 class, as four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin committed to Kentucky. He becomes the highest-ranked recruit in the Mark Stoops’ era at Kentucky.

Listed at 6′7′', 310 pounds, Goodwin joins Keaten and Destin Wade, who committed to Kentucky on Friday. Kentucky offered Goodwin as a 7th grader.

The four-star recruit picked Kentucky over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan State. Goodwin is rated as the 7th-best offensive tackle in the country and No. 54 overall, according to 247Sports Composite. He also becomes the sixth commit in the past month for the Cats.

