WKYT catches up with Sen. Rand Paul in wide-ranging discussion

By Andrea Walker
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s approach to combating this pandemic has been criticized by many. That includes U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

Senator Paul has never been one to shy away from controversial topics and that was certainly the case when we caught up with him Thursday morning for a wide-ranging discussion.

Unlike many of his Republican colleagues, including Senate Minority Leader and fellow Kentuckian Mitch McConnell, Paul supports President Biden’s plans to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

He thinks the $50 billion a year we’re spending there should be put toward building infrastructure here in the U.S.

This week, Charles Booker launched an exploratory committee on a potential run for the senate.

Paul didn’t seem concerned about his potential rival. He thinks Booker’s stance on police reform is too far left to win in a Republican state like Kentucky.

Finally, he addressed the ongoing battle between Governor Beshear and the state legislature over Beshear’s pandemic restrictions.

“A law was passed in the state legislature saying he doesn’t have the right to dictate, and that any policy he wants to enforce needs to be approved by the state legislature,” Paul said. “Now, he’s gone to court, and, in court, he’s arguing that he has inherent powers to do whatever he wants. I think he’s in for a rude awakening when this finally gets adjudicated.”

Just last week, a judge temporarily blocked an attempt by Republican lawmakers to limit Beshear’s executive powers. The move keeps Beshear’s pandemic restrictions in effect, including the mask mandate.

