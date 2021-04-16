Weekend Forecast: Frosty start to Friday, rain chances return Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a chilly morning across the area. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for most counties.

Today and Tonight

Give yourself time to warm those cars up if you are heading out early. You will likely have some frost on your windshield. We’ll start with sunny skies and then add a few clouds into the mix the deeper into the day we get. Highs will top out around 60 this afternoon.

Tonight, look for increasing clouds and lows to drop into the low to mid-40s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks to be a little on the dreary side. I think we see mainly cloudy skies with off and on rain chances throughout the day and maybe into the first part of the evening. Highs will struggle to get into the mid-50s for highs. Skies will gradually clear in the overnight hours, dropping us in the mid-40s.

Sunday is trending drier now. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a stray chance for a shower still on the table. Highs will climb back toward the 60-degree mark before falling into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week starts on a drier note. While I can’t rule out a stray shower on Monday, I think most stay dry. Highs will again be right around 60, which is below average for this time of the year.

Those temperatures will soar back toward the 70-degree mark on Tuesday ahead of a big cold front that looks to make you forget what season it is by the time we get to the backside of it on Wednesday. Highs may struggle to get to 50 on Wednesday afternoon.

As for the conditions, we will see sunshine mixed with clouds early Tuesday before those clouds increase late. When it comes to precipitation, Wednesday morning could be ... interesting. That’s all I’ll say for now until we get a little closer and get more data in.

