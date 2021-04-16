Advertisement

Spring Rod Run returns to Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge Police remind people using motorized vehicles on the street that they have to be street legal.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Spring Rod Run is underway in Pigeon Forge and car enthusiasts have already packed the Parkway.

The Rod Run is a three-day event that features a $10,000 cash giveaway and Top 25 Awards.

The Rod Show is back at the original location at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. There are vendors and cars for everyone to see both inside and outside.

Despite extended deadline to May, many already filed taxes ahead of April 15