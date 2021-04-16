Scattered showers return to the weekend forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We were able to improve upon yesterday with the sunshine sticking around, but adding slightly warmer temperatures, and lighter winds.

Tonight through Saturday Night

After a wonderful afternoon on Friday with highs getting up to near 60°, we’ll start to see a few changes enter the picture this evening. First, we’ll start to see an increase in cloud cover through the overnight hours. This is ahead of our next system that will move in as we head into our Saturday morning. This means low temperatures won’t be quite as low as last night, dropping only into the middle to upper 40s.

We’ll start our weekend off on a mostly cloudy note as showers will begin to pivot in from the west. These showers will be with us, scattered off-and-on throughout the day. Rain likely won’t be heavy, nor will it rain all day. Just keep that WYMT Weather App handy if you have to be outside on Saturday or Sunday. High temperatures with clouds and showers will only top out in the upper 50s. Lows at night only fall back into the low 40s as some areas may try to clear out overnight.

Sunday and Sunday Night

We’ll see a similar day on Sunday with showers around, especially in the morning. Saturday will feature our best rain chances, but some areas could see a few more on Sunday as well. High temperatures will remain a bit cooler thanks to the cloud cover, down into the upper 40s. We could start seeing some sun rays around sunset as things begin to clear out a bit. Low temperatures should fall back to the lower 40s.

Starting the Work Week

We’ll start Monday off on a dry note, in a day very similar to today. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule with high temperatures in the low 60s. Things start getting interesting on Tuesday, we’ll be ahead of a storm system on Tuesday that will first increase our temperatures into the upper 60s, then increase our cloud cover. The front looks to move through early on Wednesday with showers possible. Clouds will clear out late as highs stay in the lower 60s through a sunny day on Thursday.

