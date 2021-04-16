Advertisement

Radiothon raises thousands of dollars for Make A Wish Foundation

WYMT media partner 103.9 the Bulldog in Whitesburg held a radiothon throughout the day on...
WYMT media partner 103.9 the Bulldog in Whitesburg held a radiothon throughout the day on Thursday, raising more than $26,000.(103.9 the Bulldog)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Make A Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana received a big boost this week, thanks to the fundraising efforts of one local radio station.

WYMT media partner 103.9 the Bulldog in Whitesburg held a radiothon throughout the day on Thursday, raising more than $26,000.

Officials say that money will go toward granting wishes for deserving children in our region.

We previously profiled one of those recipients in Letcher County.

If you would like to donate, you can still do so here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic

Latest News

WYMT Frost
Weekend Forecast: Frosty start to Friday, rain chances return Saturday
(WAVE 3 News)
Publisher won’t distribute book by officer from Breonna Taylor raid
On Thursday, Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette held a public forum to generate ways the...
‘Let’s talk trash:’ commissioner holds public forum to discuss ways to eliminate litter in Logan County
Despite extended deadline to May, many already filed taxes ahead of April 15
Despite extended deadline to May, many already filed taxes ahead of April 15