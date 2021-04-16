Radiothon raises thousands of dollars for Make A Wish Foundation

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Make A Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana received a big boost this week, thanks to the fundraising efforts of one local radio station.

WYMT media partner 103.9 the Bulldog in Whitesburg held a radiothon throughout the day on Thursday, raising more than $26,000.

Officials say that money will go toward granting wishes for deserving children in our region.

We previously profiled one of those recipients in Letcher County.

If you would like to donate, you can still do so here.

