Police: Two in Clay County arrested on drugs, guns and evading police charges

Brandon Davidson & Jennie Crosslin
Brandon Davidson & Jennie Crosslin(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people early Friday morning.

The arrested followed a traffic stops for several traffic violations, along with speeding in attempt to evade police.

Deputies said the driver turned onto Hogskin Road and crashed, then police say the two in the vehicle got out and ran on foot.

K9 Ghost was used to track down both the driver and passenger in the woods.

Police said the pair tried to fight a deputy before they were arrested.

Inside of the vehicle that crashed, police said deputies found a handgun and meth.

Manchester City Police assisted with the arrest.

Brandon Davidson 35. was charged with fleeing or Evading police vehicle and on foot, possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance meth, resisting arrest, failure to or improper signal, careless drive.

Jennie Crosslin 45, was charged with fleeing or evading police, public intoxication of controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

