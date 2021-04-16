Perry County Central High School Drama students prepare for upcoming show as live theatre returns to the region

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Moving from the stage to online was one of the changes Perry County Central High School students encountered once the pandemic began.

“It was fun while it lasted but it wasn’t as much fun as this is because we go from sitting at home at the kitchen table to we’re back in live theater. We’re making it safe,” said Senior Co-Director India Pratt.

While different, students did not lose hope as acting brings the potential to bring inspiration, no matter the difficulties.

“Acting is life for me. It’s a passion. I have been an actor for five years and I’ve never turned back from it. It’s meant so much to me these past five years. It’s just a part of me,” she said.

Now as more people get vaccinated and capacity restrictions ease, students are hard at work rehearsing for their latest play that will finally be performed live.

“The Audition is about a group of kids who come to the audition for a musical called the chorus line and it’s sort of their journey through the audition and the callback and then they finally get to start the show,” said Senior Co-Director and playing Soleil in the play Isabella Skaggs.

As live theater returns, Skaggs says this is great as theater builds community.

“Live theater is important because it allows people to come together with a common purpose...every single person in the audience of a theater is there to watch a show. It gives them something to talk about, something to connect with,” she said.

With the upcoming play, the students are leaning on the community for support after the year they had as well as bringing some normalcy back into town.

“It gives them that extra thing they haven’t had in a year. So I hope they can come and support the efforts of these kids. I guarantee they’ll have a good time,” said Drama Teacher and Director of the Drama program at the school Phil Neace.

Tickets are five dollars per person. The show is April 21 through the 23, Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. each evening.

Neace says the students have worked hard for the past three weeks and are excited to perform the play. He also says the production will be performed by his students at the 2021 Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society Festival on April 24 in Williamsburg.

