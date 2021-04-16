One year later: Volunteers return to help at CHI Saint Joseph Health Hospitals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one year after CHI Saint Joseph Health paused its volunteer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will once again be at Saint Joseph London to begin providing in-person service.

The week of April 19 is National Volunteer Week – a week that honors and thanks the thousands of volunteers across the United States who provide services to local organizations and communities – and during this week, an estimated 325 volunteers will return to Eastern Kentucky at Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph London

Many of the volunteers have received the COVID-19 vaccination. During the pandemic, they continued their volunteer efforts virtually, including calling patients during the in-person hiatus and supporting patients and caregivers in other ways. To celebrate the return of volunteers, each facility will hold a small internal event to welcome them back.

“These volunteers always go above and beyond to help our patients and their families, as well as our own physicians and staff, and our facilities just haven’t been the same without them during the pandemic,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “We have all missed their cheerful smiles and positive attitudes, and cannot thank them enough for continuing to step up to help us virtually when we needed it the most. We look forward to welcoming them back into our facilities.”

For more information about the CHI Saint Joseph Health volunteer program, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/volunteer.

