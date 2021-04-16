New walk-in freezers and coolers installed at God’s Pantry Food Bank partner agencies, expanding food outreach

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The walk-in freezers and coolers were made possible by a grant from Feeding America.

”Managing perishable goods is by far one of the most difficult things that we do,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan.

God’s Pantry Food Bank hosted ribbon cuttings on Friday at three food banks in the region to celebrate the installation of the new freezers and coolers.

”What these freezers and coolers are allowing us to do, is to ensure those who are experiencing hunger have a full complement of their meal,” added Halligan.

New Hope Pantry in Perry County serves nearly 400 families with meals once a month.

”Absolutely full many Tuesday with two lines of traffic, where we are standing, to all the way around the church,” said New Hope Church pastor John Kidwell.

God’s Pantry provided a $10,000 gift to its partner food banks.

”They could immediately stock these freezers and coolers,” said Halligan. “Begin the distribution, the added distribution that comes with that perishable goods.”

”We could see somewhere in the neighborhood of a 15 to 25 percent increase in food distribution,” said Halligan. “Here in Perry County and across the other counties where we are installing these freezers and coolers.”

