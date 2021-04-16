‘It will bring entertainment to the mountains’: Time slots set for Ohio Valley Wrestling on WYMT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is jumping in the ring with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

“We just though now was as good a time as any and I think hopefully we’ll be able to find a lot of fans there that still enjoy what we’re doing,” said Kentucky Sports Radio Founder, Matt Jones.

The time slots are now set for the show to air on WYMT. Beginning May 7, the OVW will air three times each week.

Fridays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturdays from 11:35 p.m. until 12:35 a.m.

“Those are great time slots and I think people can come home after a long week of work, turn it on and forget about everything and enjoy themselves,” said Jones.

Jones purchased the majority stake in the wrestling league earlier this year. He wants to bring the show to every corner of Kentucky.

“People in Eastern Kentucky know that maybe there aren’t a ton of entertainment options all the time, and so I think having it in the area will be exciting,” said Jones. “Then on WYMT, look there’s not a better station in America that serves its community than WYMT does for Eastern Kentucky.”

Jones, who grew up in Middlesboro, said he watched wrestling growing up, and the sport has a long history in Kentucky. However, in the last 20 years, it has not had a consistent presence in Eastern Kentucky.

“When I was growing up, Smoky Mountain wrestling used to come on a lot and it would come into the Middlesboro, Hazard, Harlan, that area and it was very successful for a number of years.”

Jones plans not only to bring the show to WYMT, but also will bring wrestling into Eastern Kentucky towns.

“I’m of the belief that people want to see wrestlers that are in their state, storylines that have to do with Kentucky, and for the people in the WYMT viewing area we’re going to be bringing the show not just every week on Friday nights and on Saturday, but also coming to town and doing shows and people will be able to come out and watch it,” said Jones.

He says he already has shows booked in Hazard, Corbin, London and several others.

“My hope is we’ll go pretty much within a 30 minute drive of everyone that’s watching right now,” said Jones.

Jones says the wrestlers are preparing for the Kentucky Heavy Weight Championship tournament where the wrestlers will be managed by Kentucky celebrities.

“Kash Daniel from Eastern Kentucky is managing one of them. Richie Farmer is managing another one. Vince Marrow one of the UK football coaches so you are going to see people they know managing these wrestlers,” said Jones.

Jones says it is important to have things in Kentucky that people can be proud of, and hopes OVW will be something people support.

“I want people to know this is going to be like a family-friendly show. It’s something you can sit and watch with your kids and everybody will be entertained,” said Jones.

