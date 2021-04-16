Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Human remains found in the Tomahawk area of Martin County are considered historical and not part of a crime scene, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

The remains were found earlier this week along South Milo Road.

Investigators say the State Medical Examiner’s Office and an archaeologist from the Kentucky Heritage Council helped classify the remains as historical.

The remains were returned to their original site, and the landowner asks the public to respect the site and not trespass on the property, according to KSP.

