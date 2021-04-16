Governor Beshear announces more than 700 cases of COVID-19 Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 714 cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths Friday.

The positivity rate is 3.51%.

436,445 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,317 have died.

50,864 people have recovered from COVID-19.

5,273,334 Kentuckians have received COVID-19 tests.

4/16/2021 (Infogram)

As of Friday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

