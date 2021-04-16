Gov. Beshear releases 2020 tax returns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released his 2020 tax returns and his 2020 Statement of Financial Disclosure on Thursday.

For the fifth year in a row, Gov. Beshear called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to release their tax returns. As of Thursday, April 15th, the only one to release their tax returns is Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

“Throughout this administration and throughout this pandemic, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and earn their trust,” Gov. Beshear said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and demonstrate their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth.”

Beshear’s tax returns, that he filed jointly with his wife Britainy, showed that he only had one employer - the people of Kentucky.

The governor’s adjusted gross income totaled $185,508 which included his salary as governor along with some stock dividends. His tax returns also showed that his family is still paying off student loans.

