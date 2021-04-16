Advertisement

Gov. Beshear releases 2020 tax returns

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released his 2020 tax returns and his 2020 Statement of Financial Disclosure on Thursday.

For the fifth year in a row, Gov. Beshear called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to release their tax returns. As of Thursday, April 15th, the only one to release their tax returns is Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

“Throughout this administration and throughout this pandemic, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and earn their trust,” Gov. Beshear said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and demonstrate their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth.”

Beshear’s tax returns, that he filed jointly with his wife Britainy, showed that he only had one employer - the people of Kentucky.

The governor’s adjusted gross income totaled $185,508 which included his salary as governor along with some stock dividends. His tax returns also showed that his family is still paying off student loans.

Governor Beshear announces less than 850 cases of COVID-19 Thursday
‘This secures education for years to come’: Wallins Elementary School undergoes $6.5 million...
Around 9,500 appointments are booked, spanning the next two weeks, as Kentuckians are given the...
‘Old, antiquated, and needs to be updated’: In-person appointments begin for unemployment guidance
Elk Hunt Draw to hit MAC stage in May
