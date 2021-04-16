Four-star Wade twins commit to Kentucky

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Four-star brothers Keaten and Destin Wade committed to Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Both are in the top 400 in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite.

Boom and we are not done. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) April 16, 2021

The brothers picked Kentucky over in-state Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia.

Keaten Wade, the 6′ 4″, 223-poud outside linebacker is the 16th-ranked linebacker in the class. He is also the fourth-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

Destin Wade is a 6′ 3″ dual-threat quarterback. The four-star prospect is listed as an athlete by 247Sports. He is ranked 13th in the class in Tennessee.

