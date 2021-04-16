EKU women’s basketball coach Samantha Williams resigns

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Samantha Williams has resigned as the women’s basketball head coach at Eastern Kentucky University.

According to reports, Williams is joining the coaching staff at Tennessee.

“I’d like to thank Coach Williams for her dedicated service to EKU as head coach the past two seasons and I wish her much success at her next stop,” Roan said. “She is an outstanding coach who will make that program better. I am excited to get to work right away and find a dynamic leader who will build upon the solid foundation which has been established, recruit and develop student-athletes at a high level on and off the court, and put our program into championship contention.”

Williams led the Colonels to 20 wins the past two seasons after the program won just ten games in the two seasons prior to her arrival. In her first season, EKU won 11 games in 2019-20, nine more than the year before. It was the third-best turnaround in the nation and the largest win improvement by any first-year head coach. The Colonels started Ohio Valley Conference play 6-3 that season, their best start since the 2014-15 campaign.

Williams concludes her tenure with a 20-33 overall record.

A national search for the next women’s basketball head coach at EKU will begin immediately.

