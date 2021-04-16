Advertisement

East Tennessee photographer goes viral on TikTok for dispelling stereotypes

Houston Vandergriff is an international award-winning photographer with down syndrome. He takes breathtaking pictures all over the world and right here in Tennessee and his parents view his disability as a superpower.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Houston Vandergriff is an international award-winning photographer with down syndrome. He takes breathtaking pictures all over the world and right here in Tennessee.

Houston and his sister wanted to share Houston’s accomplishments on the social media app TikTok.

@downsandtowns

🤷‍♂️ #downsandtowns #downsyndromeawareness #travelphotography #FreeFreeDance

♬ Bongo cha-cha-cha - Remastered - Caterina Valente

It took 10 minutes to make the video before Easter dinner, but his mom Katie says it was years in the making.

“I think that’s the power of TikTok and social media. The story resonated with a lot of people. We’ve gotten responses from people around the world, like from parents with a diagnosis of an expected child with down syndrome, and it seems to have hit a chord and really has given a lot of hope to people,” said Katie.

Houston’s video has racked up more than 9 million views. It’s made his family and countless others smile to know his positive message is reaching people.

“If you set the bar high and you have high hopes and high dreams, it doesn’t matter. If it’s a person with down syndrome or just a typical kid, they’re going to try to meet the bar and meet expectations, wherever you set them,” said Katie.

His mom is thankful she didn’t listen to those who doubted Houston. Houston shows people to embrace what makes you special.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act
A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic

Latest News

WYMT media partner 103.9 the Bulldog in Whitesburg held a radiothon throughout the day on...
Radiothon raises thousands of dollars for Make A Wish Foundation
WYMT Frost
Weekend Forecast: Frosty start to Friday, rain chances return Saturday
(WAVE 3 News)
Publisher won’t distribute book by officer from Breonna Taylor raid
On Thursday, Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette held a public forum to generate ways the...
‘Let’s talk trash:’ commissioner holds public forum to discuss ways to eliminate litter in Logan County
Despite extended deadline to May, many already filed taxes ahead of April 15
Despite extended deadline to May, many already filed taxes ahead of April 15