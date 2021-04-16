Advertisement

East Tenn. man indicted on overdose murder charges

By Arial Starks
Apr. 15, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man has been arrested and indicted on murder charges in connection to a 2020 overdose death.

An investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, LaFollette Police Department and 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in the indictment of 31-year-old John Michael Storey of Jacksboro in connection to the December overdose death of 34-year-old William Kent Blackwell.

Investigators said Blackwell was found deceased in a LaFollette restaurant from a fentanyl overdose. The investigation revealed Storey was responsible for distributing the drugs to the victim.

On Wednesday, Storey was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and one count of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell Co. Jail on a $250,000 bond.

