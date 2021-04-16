Advertisement

Distillery startup makes plans for 300 acre campus

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky distillery startup is planning to build a 300-acre campus that will employ about 126 people.

The governor’s office says Log Still Distillery is investing $24 million in a second phase of its project to revive a historic site in Nelson County.

The company says it is building a family-friendly tourism destination in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon industry.

The project’s second phase will create jobs in hospitality, event operations, restaurant and distillery operations.

