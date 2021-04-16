Dates announced, applications open for 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dates and location are set for the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. The tournament will be held at Knott County Central High School from Monday, December 6, 2021 to Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The Mountain Classic Committee is now accepting applications for the tournament.

Knox Central is the defending champion on the boys side, defeating Harlan County, 74-70 in February’s championship game. North Laurel’s girls’ team took home its first Mountain Classic title in school history with a 78-54 victory over Floyd Central.

