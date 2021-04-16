Advertisement

2020 Kentucky All-State football teams announced

KHSAA football
KHSAA football(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The 2020 Associated Press Kentucky High School All-State first and second teams, as selected by 12 media representatives from across the state:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood.

Running backs: Leetavious Cline, West Carter; Braedon Sloan, Wayne County.

Wide receivers: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green; Dane Key, Frederick Douglass; Fred Farrier, Franklin County.

Offensive linemen: Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass; Alex Moore, Louisville Trinity; Grant Bingham, Johnson Central; William Long II, Breathitt County; Zach Mason, Boyle County; Evan Brown, Louisville Saint Xavier.

Kicker: Jackson Smith, Boyle County.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Linemen: Selah Brown, Louisville Male; Tommy Ziesmer, Boyle County; William Long II, Breathitt County; Darion Dearinger, Anderson County; DeAnthony Perry, Louisville Trinity; Zane Christian, Ashland Blazer; Phillip Peiffer, Franklin County.

Linebackers: Michael Lunz, North Hardin; Jack Dingle, Louisville Trinity; Charlie Ely, Louisville Trinity; Austin Gough, Owensboro.

Defensive backs: Jantzen Dunn, South Warren; Nick Coates, Louisville Male; Roman White, Louisville Trinity; Jordan Lovett, North Hardin; Dylan Echols, Bowling Green.

Punter: Bennett Boehnlein, Louisville Saint Xavier.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro.

Running backs: La’Vell Wright, North Hardin; Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer; Will McDaniel, Boyle County.

Wide receivers: Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass; JT Garrett, Ashland Blazer; Vinny Anthony, Louisville Male.

Linemen: Gavin Malott, Louisville Trinity; Sam Turley, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; John Blackburn, Paintsville; Jon Nalley, Daviess County; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Jonathan Berry, Scott County; Julian Boley, South Warren; Owen LeMaster, Johnson Central.

Kicker: Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Linemen: Romarion Warner, Frederick Douglass; Terran Hearn, Louisville Ballard; Alton Jefferson, Louisville Trinity; Jadairion Smith, Louisville Ballard.

Linebackers: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County; Malachi Williams, Louisville Central; Caden Johnson, Frederick Douglass; Zach Claudio, Franklin County.

Defensive backs: Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass; Damin Green, Lexington Bryan Station; Campton Martin, Scott County; Blake Ruffin, Louisville Trinity.

Punter: Franklin Rogers, Ryle.

Mr. Football: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass.

Coach of the Year: Phillip Hawkins, Lexington Bryan Station; Tony Love, Ashland Blazer.

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks: Clay Games, Elizabethtown; Kaiya Sheron, Somerset; Nick Broyles, Franklin County; Jake Hyden, Paintsville; Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg; Jagger Gillis, Boyle County.

Running backs: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central; Isaac Dixon, Belfry; Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian; Braxton Newborn, Ludlow; Cole Wallace, Rowan County; Jaylin Bross, Louisville Male; Hunter Scott, Glasgow; Nathan Conley, Russell; Seth Mills, Corbin; Clint McKee, Graves County; Will McDanniel, Boyle County; Darius Neal, Frederick Douglass; Azariah Israel, George Rogers Clark.

Wide receivers: Marcus Harris, North Hardin; Mason Moore, Lexington Christian; Jackson Corbett, Lexington Catholic; Kenyon Goodin, Collins; Zach Russell, Johnson Central; Reece Jesse, Jr, Hopkinsville; Baren Wells, Caldwell County; Camden Williams, Elizabethtown; Jackson Green, West Jessamine; Ben Gloyd, Mayfield; Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg; Trey Dennis, Sayre; Trevon Tinsley, Owensboro.

Offensive linemen: Dylan Hoskins, Knox Central; Jackson Foutch, Ashland Blazer; Ryan Pyles, Elizabethtown; Jake Hester, Boyle County; Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian; Ethan Goforth, Corbin; Blakley Miller, McCracken County; Caleb Edmiston, Boyle County; Brenden Lester, Williamsburg; Brandon Fiechter, North Laurel; Briar Buzanis, Graves County; Davis Pike, Union County; Chandler McDonald, Paducah Tilghman; Quentin Duffy, Lexington Catholic; Braden Ferguson, Lexington Bryan Station; Jaiden Campbell, East Jessamine; Logan Weedman, Apollo; Justin Millay, Owensboro; Parker Bates, Apollo.

Kickers: Trey Gronotte, Covington Catholic; Jacob Baker, Corbin; SJ Lycans, Ashland Blazer; Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County

Defensive linemen: Kolby Coburn, Ashland Blazer; Malachi Lawrence, Louisville DuPont Manual; VaShawn Anderson, Louisville Central; Brayden Reynolds, Corbin; Josiah Brown, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; John Law, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Yedi Sledge, Lexington Bryan Station; Sebastian Lawrence, Murray; Dylan Yates, Crittenden County; Bryce McCullah-Creekmore, Williamsburg; Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Dawson Catlett, Walton-Verona; Layton Fletcher, Henderson County; Joe Vormbrock, Simon Kenton; Tre Arnold, Mayfield.

Linebackers: Caleb Tackett, Ashland Blazer; Luke Burton, South Warren; Chris Howard, Williamsburg; Justice Thompson, Louisville Ballard; Gabe Savage, Ryle; Jayce Hacker, North Laurel; Mason Lovely, Paintsville; Braeden Babin, Louisville Christian Academy; Dawson Fore, Corbin; Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian; Nick Surley, John Hardin; Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Arian Brown, Rowan County.

Defensive backs: Kalib Perry, Great Crossing ; Treyveon Longmire, Corbin; JD Woodall, Lexington Catholic; Kel Hawkins, Dixie Heights; Eli Blakey, Louisville DuPont Manual; Tayquan Calloway, Holmes; Tripp Branch, Caldwell County; Hunter GIllum, Ashland Blazer; Jack Alley, Ashland Blazer; Abe Brock, Knox Central; Chevis Elliott, Russellville; Parker Scott, Greenwood; Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp; Daisjuan Mercer, Hopkinsville; Avrin Bell, South Warren; Keiron Perez, McCracken County; Camdon Marshall, Paducah Tilghman.

Punters: Calyx Holmes, Ashland Blazer; Braxton Winders, Crittenden County; Jacob Baker, Corbin; Noah Davis, Mercer County.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police ID gunman in FedEx mass shooting as young male in 20s
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Senator McConnell and Senator Sinema introduce legislation to Congressman Barr’s CAROL Act

Latest News

Connor Robinson Clay County
Clay County’s Connor Robinson commits to Lindsey Wilson College
Lane Weddle signs with University of the Cumberlands
Breathitt County’s Lane Weddle signs with University of the Cumberlands football and baseball
Eagles win a five-set thriller, advance to face Florida
Morehead State claims historic NCAA Tournament victory over Creighton
The Colonels went 22-7 this season, were ranked as high as No. 12 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid...
EKU extends A.W. Hamilton’s contract through 2024-25