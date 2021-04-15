Advertisement

Walmart converting employees from hourly roles to full-time

(kxii)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is planning to convert more staffers to full-time jobs.

By the end of the year, the retailer expects two-thirds of employees will be out of hourly roles and into full-time positions.

Walmart says that means they’ll have about 100,000 more full-time employees than they had five years ago.

This is all part of the company’s initiative to promote job stability and retain workers.

Recently, Walmart raised its hourly wages to an average of about 15 dollars an hour.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County

Latest News

The MAC is scheduled to host its annual Elk Hunt Drawing on May 14th-15th
Elk Hunt Draw to hit MAC stage in May
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
WATCH|Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 850 cases of COVID-19 Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
Kentucky Power
Free tree saplings distributed by Kentucky Power