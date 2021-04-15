Virtual learning at your child’s regular school won’t be an option in Tennessee next year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee K-12 students will not be able to learn virtually at their regular school for the 2020-21 school year, the State Board of Education announced.

The BOE voted unanimously to enact a policy that will directly impact virtual learning in the upcoming school year.

Elementary, middle and high school students who want to continue the virtual learning option in the fall will have to attend a virtual school. The virtual school capacity will be limited to 1,500 students at each school. That means there will not be a hybrid learning option for students at their regular school unless there is a state of emergency in their county or state.

During a Knox County Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, county officials said KCS is in the process of formally applying for the virtual option, but there is no timetable yet on when parents can try to opt in to the virtual school.

Parents who choose to enroll their students in the virtual school will have to commit to one year of the remote style learning. Students will not be able to return to in-person learning mid semester or after Christmas break.

When Governor Bill Lee lifts the state of emergency in Tennessee, students will not be able to continue virtual learning with their zoned school, but will have to enroll in the virtual only school.

