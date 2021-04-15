Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam

Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police wants residents to be aware of a phone scam making rounds lately.

Multiple agencies in the Commonwealth have received complaints about the scam call, which state police says has been coming around every couple of years.

The scam is meant to put victims in a panic. The caller claims to have the person’s child and demands money for their release. Police say there may even be a child screaming in the background. The calls are being generated from outside the United States, but may appear to have a local phone number.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.