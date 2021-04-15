Advertisement

Virginia expands Medicaid access for legal immigrants

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Thousands of permanent residents in Virginia will qualify for Medicaid due a new rule that eliminates the 10-year work history requirement.

The requirement is known as the “40-quarter rule,” according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income Virginians.

The commonwealth was one of six states with a 10-year work history requirement for Medicaid. Gov. Ralph Northam and state legislators approved a budget last year that eliminated the rule. The change went into effect this month.

Northam’s line budget amendment includes $4.4 million in state funds for this change, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

