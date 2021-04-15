‘This secures education for years to come’: Wallins Elementary School undergoes $6.5 million renovation

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than one year, Wallins Elementary School has undergone a $6.59 million dollar renovation.

The addition is adding an office suite including a counselor’s office, nurse’s office, Family Resource and Youth Service Center and many classrooms. It is also upgrading the electrical grid, technology, climate control and safety.

“We were kind of making do with what we had to get by but what we have here allows us to provide the technology and the comfort and some of the luxuries that we hadn’t had to our students,” said Principal Stan Nicely.

The school is rich in history in the community. It first opened in 1945 and many generations have gone to school in their own community.

“It’s been here basically as long as anybody in the community has been here,” said Nicely. “To not have a school in this community would be impactful on everybody.”

To secure education in the Wallins community for decades to come, the building needed some upgrades.

“The community also understands like I said having this building guarantees that Wallins has a school for the foreseeable future where in that building we did not have that guarantee,” said Nicely.

Nicely is most excited about the safety the renovations provide to students.

“Once any visitor was buzzed in the front door they had immediate access to the entire school,” said Nicely.

Now, visitors will have to come through the office so no one will have access to the whole school.

“Having just these extra things that just having this building provides those extra safety measures anything we can do to make our students safer is worth whatever cost it is,” said Nicely.

Darlene Roberts, who has been teaching at the school for 26 years, says the upgraded safety gives her peace of mind, especially after recent school shootings in Knoxville.

“I will say it does pray on my mind much more than it ever has before, and so as I said I’ve got grandchildren in this building, and I’ve got friends that they have their children here in this building and my church family their children are here in the building,” said Roberts.

The original coal furnace was also replaced. Wallins Elementary was the last school in the state that used a coal furnace, which made it difficult to repair and caused heating problems.

“There was no way to regulate temperature in the building, especially in the winter. You may have one room that was very hot and another one that was very cold,” said Nicely.

The new technology such as Smart Boards, new phones, intercoms, computers and upgraded WiFi will help teachers further the success of student’s education.

“Life goes on and you have to so I just make a choice that I’m going to learn how to do it and I’m going to forge right on,” said Roberts.

The changes are bittersweet for Roberts, as she went to the school herself, along with her mother and most of her family.

“All those things are really really great but I can’t say I didn’t cry some tears when I left my room, cause I did I cried some tears. It was just home it felt good,” said Roberts.

The renovations are set to be complete by mid-July.

Nicely hopes to have a grand opening to let the community see the renovations before school begins in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.