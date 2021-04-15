Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week, rain chances back in play this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a somewhat dreary day on Wednesday, sunshine is back in the forecast ... for now.

Today and Tonight

The skies are clearing out behind our midweek cold front, but the cooler air will settle in for the next few days. After a few morning clouds, we should see mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Temperatures will take a hit today, staying in the mid to upper 50s. It will likely feel colder than that at times though, thanks to a northwest wind that could gust up to 15mph at times.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s for most. Some sheltered valleys could get close to freezing while some ridges could stay in the upper 30s. Regardless, frost looks likely. Make arrangements to protect your plants, flowers and early planted vegetables.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues on Friday and temperatures will be a touch warmer, heading toward the 60-degree mark after the chilly start. Clouds start to increase again Thursday night and lows drop into the mid-40s.

Our next best chances for rain are, you guessed it, this weekend. Always is, isn’t it? Thankfully, scattered is again the name of the game. The best chances look to be on Saturday. Temperatures again take a bit of a hit, only getting into the mid to upper 50s before dropping into the 40s overnight. Sunday takes us back closer to 60 degrees before dropping back into the 40s overnight.

Models have finally started to line up next week ... and for once ... the news is good. High pressure looks to be in play for much of the week and that means sunny skies prevail. We still don’t get back to those 70s and 80s like we had earlier this month, but we will be a little closer to average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

