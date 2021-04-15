Spring Valley High School cancels prom, having promenade instead

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For Spring Valley High School senior Brayden Bailey, getting to experience prom her sophomore year is something she will always cherish.

“I love it,” Bailey said.

Current Spring Valley seniors who have never gotten that chance will be graduating, wondering what it would have been like.

“For those people who haven’t gotten to experience it at all, my heart hurts for them,” Bailey said.

John Hayes, principal at Spring Valley High School, says due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a prom for the second year in a row.

Instead, there will only be a promenade that will happen rain or shine.

“We had hoped for a lot more. I’m glad that we’re able to give them this. Is it exactly what they wanted or what we could pull off? It’s not, but it’s at least something that hopefully gives them that memory,” Hayes said.

This promenade will be a junior and senior event, with only Spring Valley students participating. Freshmen and sophomores can come if they are asked by an upperclassman.

Hayes says the event will either take place on the football field or in the auditorium-- weather depending.

Family and friends will be able to come and watch. However, a certain number of tickets per student has not been decided yet.

“I am really excited to just experience something since we haven’t in over a year and a half ... we haven’t gotten anything and just one last big group of my friends having fun is gonna be so exciting,” Bailey said.

Educators say it’s all about remaining hopeful in a year of change.

The principal at Huntington High School says their school will also not be having a prom, only a promenade.

Spring Valley High School’s promenade is set for May 22 and Huntington High School’s will be starting at 5 p.m. May 15.

