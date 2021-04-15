Somerset unemployment office one of 13 to open in-person appointments Thursday

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in search of answers for unemployment were finally able to talk to a person in-person Thursday.

13 offices opened for appointments, including one in Somerset.

The Kentucky Career Center began seeing people Thursday morning and had their last appointment at 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Most people said their claims were resolved in minutes and it was often very simple to get through.

People left the KCC Cumberlands office after appointments ranging from 15 to 30 minutes. Some said their problem was an issue of identification, while others said they were told the holdups were because of someone hacking into the system. One of those having issues was Whitley County’s Melva Goins. Goins drove to Somerset Thursday morning and looked forward to finally being able to talk to someone after having issues with her claim since January.

“It’s really been frustrating, because each time you attempt to make a connection with them, you get let down, disappointed,” Goins said.

While people said getting any kind of help over the phone or online was next to impossible, getting an appointment at an office was fairly easy.

Most appointments are booked through the end of April, but state officials say they will begin making appointments for May starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.