Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start of the pandemic a group of state workers gamed the system.

State Auditor Mike Harmon addressed the situation in his lengthy statewide audit released in February.

An independent investigation into what happened was also launched. Our news partners at the Herald-Leader have since obtained the report with the findings of that investigation.

The Herald-Leader reports at least 19 state workers at the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet collected more than $54,000 in state and federal unemployment benefits in April and May of 2020.

None of the workers lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The Herald-Leader reports most of the workers were employed at the Office of Unemployment Insurance or the Unemployment Insurance Commission where they helped process pandemic-related jobless claims.

The governor’s office released this statement:

The Governor and Lt. Governor became aware of concerning activities by several unemployment insurance employees. They immediately called for an independent investigation to learn the facts. Once the inspector general’s report was completed, the administration took immediate actions, including personnel actions that included termination, and published the report to ensure full transparency. This is how Kentuckians expect their government to work – seeking the truth, being transparent about it and taking action to fix it.

It’s not clear if the state workers will face charges.

