Off to the races: Appalachian Arts Alliance hosting 2021 Derby Party to raise money for the organization

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance is hosting its first annual Derby Party on May 1 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Art Station in Downtown Hazard.

The alliance is using the party to raise money to keep the organization funded and help local kids in the community.

“We also provide scholarships to students who can’t afford our classes, we won’t turn a student away just because they can’t afford to pay,” said Tim Deaton, Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance. “We want to make sure our community is fully enriched and that’s by providing opportunities to every level of income,” he added.

The party will be in the courtyard and parking lot. A casino and cash bar will be offered.

Businesses and organizations can sponsor tables while individual tickets are $30.00.

For more information on how to get tickets, read below:

Haven't heard about the Derby Party? Get your tickets today at the ArtStation, or from our friends at Kentucky Farm... Posted by Appalachian Arts Alliance on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.