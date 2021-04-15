Advertisement

Off to the races: Appalachian Arts Alliance hosting 2021 Derby Party to raise money for the organization

Photo Credit: Appalachian Arts Alliance Facebook Page
Photo Credit: Appalachian Arts Alliance Facebook Page(Appalachian Arts Alliance)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance is hosting its first annual Derby Party on May 1 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Art Station in Downtown Hazard.

The alliance is using the party to raise money to keep the organization funded and help local kids in the community.

“We also provide scholarships to students who can’t afford our classes, we won’t turn a student away just because they can’t afford to pay,” said Tim Deaton, Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance. “We want to make sure our community is fully enriched and that’s by providing opportunities to every level of income,” he added.

The party will be in the courtyard and parking lot. A casino and cash bar will be offered.

Businesses and organizations can sponsor tables while individual tickets are $30.00.

For more information on how to get tickets, read below:

Haven't heard about the Derby Party? Get your tickets today at the ArtStation, or from our friends at Kentucky Farm...

Posted by Appalachian Arts Alliance on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County

Latest News

Bourbon County high school to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Per departmental policy, the involved officers have been placed on temporary administrative...
KPD identifies officers involved in Austin-East incident
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Federal funds to expand access to child care & education in Virginia