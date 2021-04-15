Mike Pence underwent surgery to have pacemaker implanted
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent successful surgery to have a pacemaker implanted, according to his office.
CNN reported Pence began experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heartrate about two weeks and underwent surgery on Wednesday.
Pence is expected to make a full recovery, according to the report.
