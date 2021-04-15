Advertisement

Mike Pence underwent surgery to have pacemaker implanted

In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He's writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By DCC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent successful surgery to have a pacemaker implanted, according to his office.

CNN reported Pence began experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heartrate about two weeks and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Pence is expected to make a full recovery, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear gives Thursday COVID-19 update.
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
Kentucky Power
Free tree saplings distributed by Kentucky Power