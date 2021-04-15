Advertisement

Mike Pence to attend ministry conference in Pigeon Forge

By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vice President Mike Pence announced he will visit East Tennessee in October.

Pence is set to attend the annual Phil Waldrep Ministries Celebrators Conference on Monday, October 11. The event will take place at the LeConte Center.

The Pences’ will participate in the Wednesday night patriotic program.

“Wednesday night will be a time to pray for our country, honor our veterans and celebrate our nation,” said conference founder, Phil Waldrep.

In 2018, the conference brought former president George W. Bush to Pigeon Forge. Bush gave a non-political, patriotic address with approximately 10,000 people in attendance. 2018 was his fourth time at the conference.

“It’s always an honor to share our stage with one of our nation’s leaders,” said Waldrep. “I am looking forward to interviewing the Pences about their faith, family and love for our country.”

The 2021 four-day event will also include teaching from Dr. David Jeremiah and conference founder Phil Waldrep, motivational comedian Dennis Swanberg and musical guests Gordon Mote, The Collingsworth Family, Charles Billingsley and the Gaither Vocal Band.

Waldrep’s ministry has over 40,000 people attending their events each year.

Click here for more information.

