Man killed in T-bone style accident

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was killed in a T-bone style accident.

It happened Tuesday on U.S. 119 around 3 p.m. in Logan County.

According to West Virginia State Police, a driver was turning south onto U.S. 119 from Old Logan Road when he crossed a vehicle in the northbound lane of U.S. 119. Two vehicles were involved.

Albert Gross, 55, of Boone County, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed.

