Local business reacts to Governor’s recent vaccination pledge

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the commonwealth, many people have been affected by COVID-19 and included are business owners who know this all too well.

“Inside here, of course we have this big beautiful open dining room. There was nobody for months. It was strange. It was quiet in here,” said General Manager Jonathan Muse.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he would lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination shot.

“We personally can’t wait for that to happen. Especially for our staff. They’ve weathered a lot through this...challenges for them to pay their bills and pay their rent and do all those things,” said Muse.

With this announcement business owners like Muse are happy, but still have concerns.

“One thing that’s going to be another challenge for us is keeping people and getting new people in here. For us if we open up to 100% tomorrow, at this moment, we probably don’t have the staff to have that 100% capacity,” he said.

While times are currently uncertain, precautions are in place to keep those who choose to dine in safe.

“Safety and you know illness has always been at the front of our minds. Food borne illness, keeping things sanitary, have regular health inspections,” he said.

Though it may be frustrating, Muse says he is hopeful for the future.

“Things may not ever return to exactly the way they were but I think people still yearn for that social interaction they really haven’t gotten here lately and we’re here to offer that,” he said.

Governor Beshear says the estimated vaccination goal of 2.5 million could be reached in three and a half weeks, given the current vaccine supplies. He notes a more likely time frame could be four to six weeks.

