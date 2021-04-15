Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening in Pike County left a man dead.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a 911 call about a shooting. Troopers and investigators responded to a home on Mossy Bottom Lane and found a man had been shot.

The initial investigation revealed that Victoria Ray and Bobby McCown were having an argument when Ray shot McCown.

McCown was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.

