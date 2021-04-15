GSMNP to hold COVID-friendly synchronous firefly event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This year’s synchronous firefly viewing event in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be slightly different.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park website describes a plan for a “modified” event. Park officials say details on what that means should be released before the end of the month, WJHL reported.

“We plan to release our operational plan by Tuesday, April 27,” said Dana Soehn, a park spokesperson. “Our team is busily working to flesh out a plan for access that is in alignment with CDC guidance and federal protocols for outdoor gatherings.”

The park usually offers a shuttle service that takes visitors to the Elkmont Campground area to view the firefly display over a two-week period in late May through early-June. The park had to put this event on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photinus carolinus, the fireflies in question, are among at least 19 species of firefly that inhabit the park. The synchronized lights are a part of their mating habits.

During the event, GSMNP ask that visitors show the following etiquette:

• Cover your flashlight with red or blue cellophane.

• Use your flashlight only when walking to your viewing spot.

• Point your flashlight at the ground.

• Turn off your flashlight when you find your viewing spot.

• Do not catch the fireflies.

• Stay on the trail at all times.

• Pack out all of your garbage.

Tickets for the event will be distributed through a lottery. Winners chosen to attend can park at the Sugarlands Visitor Center to board the shuttle to help cut down on traffic.

