Governor Beshear announces less than 850 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announces 834 new cases COVID-19 and 17 new deaths during his news conference Thursday.

116 of the new Thursday’s cases are under the age of 18.

The positivity rate is 3.45%.

At least 435,743 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. Now total Kentuckians 6,302 have died from COVID-19.

50,642 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, while 5,226,260 have received tests.

Also, 1,957,125 Kentuckians have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination so far.

As of Thursday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

