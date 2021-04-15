Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 850 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announces 834 new cases COVID-19 and 17 new deaths during his news conference Thursday.

You can watch it below:

116 of the new Thursday’s cases are under the age of 18.

The positivity rate is 3.45%.

At least 435,743 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. Now total Kentuckians 6,302 have died from COVID-19.

50,642 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, while 5,226,260 have received tests.

Also, 1,957,125 Kentuckians have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination so far.

Infogram 04/15/2021
Infogram 04/15/2021(Infogram)

As of Thursday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County

Latest News

The MAC is scheduled to host its annual Elk Hunt Drawing on May 14th-15th
Elk Hunt Draw to hit MAC stage in May
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
WATCH|Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
Kentucky Power
Free tree saplings distributed by Kentucky Power