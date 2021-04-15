Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed topics from the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the historic flooding that hit our region.

”Johnson and Johnson vaccines account for less than five percent of the total doses that we have both received and administered in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor said he would begin lifting COVID-19 capacity restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians are vaccinated.

”Number one thing you can do to get us back to normal or protect that person you are still worried about getting COVID is to get your vaccination,” said Beshear. “We have got the supply.”

A protest on Wednesday in Frankfort called for the governor to life restrictions on businesses immediately, the governor said COVID-19 is still deadly.

”There were 200 people outside the governor mansion protesting,” he said. “There’s 1.6 million that have gotten the vaccine, those 200 people don’t believe in the vaccine, 1.6 million do.”

The governor said he plans to lift the mask mandate sooner rather than later.

”It is all in our hands, it’s a simple math equation about the more people who get vaccinated the safer we are,” said the governor.

The Kentucky unemployment system is back up and running following a four-day shut down due to hacking. The governor said we need to invest in safety nets.

”The previous administration and previous general assemblies cut and cut and cut,” he said. “They cut 90 people out of our UI workforce.”

Eastern Kentucky is still recovering from historic flooding. Governor Beshear said the application for a federal disaster declaration for the flooding has been submitted to the president.

”We’ve requested individual assistance, which would give direct aid to so many Kentuckians that lost so much maybe everything, and we are waiting on it,” he added.

You can watch the entire interview Monday at 7:00 p.m. during Issues and Answers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.