Frost likely tonight, showers return this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and with those clear skies, frost is likely for Eastern Kentucky.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. With clear skies, calm winds and cold temperatures, frost is likely Friday morning. Protect those sensitive plants and bundle up tomorrow morning! We’ll start out in the low to mid-30s. It’ll be a lot cooler than we’ve been used to.

Highs will get into the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday with more sunshine. Clouds do start to increase later Friday evening into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

The Weekend

Showers return once again this week. It doesn’t look like a total washout, but it will be gloomy at times especially on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s on both days with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s. We could see some peeks of sunshine on Sunday. Expect scattered showers on Saturday and a few stray showers on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Monday with highs getting into the lower 60s. Temperatures look to get back into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday! Sunshine will continue Tuesday as well with clouds moving in later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Showers arrive on Wednesday but don’t look to last long. Highs remain in the lower 60s by the time we get to Thursday of next week.

