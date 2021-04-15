Advertisement

Free tree saplings distributed by Kentucky Power

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power celebrates Earth Day and Arbor Day by providing thousands of low growth tree saplings free of charge.

The tree saplings will be given to customers May 1.

All saplings are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last beginning at 8 a.m. in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg.

A variety of saplings will be available at all locations. Customers should plan to pick up their saplings as early as possible as supplies are limited. Customers cannot reserve trees or place orders in advance.

“This event is something that we look forward to every year. The employees of Kentucky Power, like our customers, enjoy the natural beauty here in the mountains and this is a way we can preserve that and not interfere with distribution of our services,” said Bob Shurtleff, external affairs manager. “Supplying low growth vegetation that displays the color and warmth of the mountains is a great event for us.”

Customers can pic up trees at these locations.

-Ashland Central Park, Ashland, KY

-Lowes 81 Commerce Dr. Hazard, KY

-Whitaker Bank, North Branch parking lot 2378 Highway 15, Whitesburg, KY

-Kentucky Power, Pikeville Service Center 3249 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY

