Elk Hunt Draw to hit MAC stage in May

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center plans to host a weekend in May full of fun for local hunters.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced 2020′s Elk Hunt Drawing to remain a one-day, virtual-only event, this year’s drawing is featuring a weekend of fun, including in-person attendance.

“It’s pretty exciting every year,” said Executive Director Joe Campbell. “Especially when they’re in person and their name is called. It’s pretty rare to get that elk tag.”

Campbell says there are more than 500 tags to be drawn this year, but the weekend is much more than just a drawing. With local musicians such as Sean Whiting and Zoe Howard on stage during the first day of the event and more presenters such as TLC Outfitters and guides from Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, the MAC expects a large in-person turnout.

“This year we’ll have vendors, presenters, as well as a kick-off concert,” said Campbell. “We’re going to make a whole weekend of it.”

Campbell says having a two-day event was the plan even three years ago and the weekend-long event should bring more tourists to the region.

“We’re finally getting a chance to do that,” said Campbell. “This could be a big event in Prestonsburg. It could show people what we have in the area and show that this could be a larger part of the elk hunting world.”

The event is scheduled for May 14th-15th and tickets are on sale this Friday. For more information, visit the MAC’s Facebook page or KY Fish & Wildlife’s website.

