Advertisement

Elk Hunt Draw to hit MAC stage in May

The MAC is scheduled to host its annual Elk Hunt Drawing on May 14th-15th
The MAC is scheduled to host its annual Elk Hunt Drawing on May 14th-15th(Jordan Mullins | WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center plans to host a weekend in May full of fun for local hunters.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced 2020′s Elk Hunt Drawing to remain a one-day, virtual-only event, this year’s drawing is featuring a weekend of fun, including in-person attendance.

“It’s pretty exciting every year,” said Executive Director Joe Campbell. “Especially when they’re in person and their name is called. It’s pretty rare to get that elk tag.”

Campbell says there are more than 500 tags to be drawn this year, but the weekend is much more than just a drawing. With local musicians such as Sean Whiting and Zoe Howard on stage during the first day of the event and more presenters such as TLC Outfitters and guides from Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, the MAC expects a large in-person turnout.

“This year we’ll have vendors, presenters, as well as a kick-off concert,” said Campbell. “We’re going to make a whole weekend of it.”

Campbell says having a two-day event was the plan even three years ago and the weekend-long event should bring more tourists to the region.

“We’re finally getting a chance to do that,” said Campbell. “This could be a big event in Prestonsburg. It could show people what we have in the area and show that this could be a larger part of the elk hunting world.”

The event is scheduled for May 14th-15th and tickets are on sale this Friday. For more information, visit the MAC’s Facebook page or KY Fish & Wildlife’s website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County

Latest News

Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
WATCH|Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 850 cases of COVID-19 Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift...
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT, discusses COVID-19 restrictions like when he may lift the mask mandate
Kentucky Power
Free tree saplings distributed by Kentucky Power