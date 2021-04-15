Advertisement

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival opens April 23

The event will feature more than half a million flowers making up numerous displays.
Dollywood sign
Dollywood sign(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival will begin on Friday, April 23.

The event will feature more than half a million flowers making up numerous displays.

During the festival, guests can see larger-than-life floral depictions including a butterfly umbrella, various animal scenes and even Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

Guests will be greeted by hundreds of colorful umbrellas suspended above Show Street to create a dazzling “Umbrella Sky.”

New to the festival in 2021, is the Flower & Food Festival Dining Pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple items at a number of food locations during the event.

The festival’s musical headliners will be featured inside DP’s Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the event. These headliners include Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band and the Triumphant Quartet.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate

Latest News

Federal funds to expand access to child care & education in Virginia
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week, rain chances back in play this weekend
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’...
‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’ after father dies 11 p.m.