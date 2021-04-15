Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival opens April 23

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival will begin on Friday, April 23.

The event will feature more than half a million flowers making up numerous displays.

During the festival, guests can see larger-than-life floral depictions including a butterfly umbrella, various animal scenes and even Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

Guests will be greeted by hundreds of colorful umbrellas suspended above Show Street to create a dazzling “Umbrella Sky.”

New to the festival in 2021, is the Flower & Food Festival Dining Pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple items at a number of food locations during the event.

The festival’s musical headliners will be featured inside DP’s Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the event. These headliners include Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band and the Triumphant Quartet.

