Dolly Parton’s ice cream collab to relaunch Thursday

The country legend partnered with Jeni’s Ice Cream to roll out a new flavor benefitting Dolly’s Imagination Library.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton fans can once again try to get their hands on the country singer’s limited-edition ice cream collaboration.

Only 10,000 prints were made for the collaboration and each customer was limited to two pints per purchase.

The limited-edition flavor was in such high demand, customers attempting to purchase the product crashed the website on its original launch date.

Jeni’s Ice Cream announced the ice cream will be available online only Thursday, April 15. The company said at 12 p.m. the remaining inventory from the first launch, about 5,000 pints, will be sold. The products are expected to ship in the coming weeks.

At 3 p.m. additional pints of the ice cream will be available for pre-order. They are expected to ship in August.

“We are grateful to the thousands of people who showed up at our scoop shops and were able to get a pint or try a scoop. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is now sold out in our shops nationwide,” the company said in a post on Twitter.

Parton’s custom flavor called Strawberry Pretzel Pie is described as “layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.”

The new flavor can be ordered online on Jeni’s Ice Cream website. Fans can also search by ZIP code to find the nearest location.

