Advertisement

Doctors: Zero data links infertility, miscarriages to COVID-19 vaccine

By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doctors and medical experts are continuing to reiterate the rumors surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility are just that- rumors.

“It is a false rumor without data,” said Dr. Randy Hansbrough.

That rumor in which the COVID vaccine leads to miscarriages and infertility has kept some women from getting vaccinated.

“We need to get as many people back so that you are this is gonna last for a long time and I want to go back to normal life,” said Hansbrough.

Dr. Randy Hansbrough of Graves Gilbert also has a PhD in science research and treats local COVID patients. He adds that the rumor stemmed from a posed question from a German epidemiologist.

“It did start people saying, okay, we’re going to have to disprove this. So it’s led to a lot of observational studies, looking for signs of miscarriage or infertility in patients,” he said.

Scientists and doctors have analyzed this specific curious question with targeted research and have not found anything substantial at this time.

“So it started as speculation. It’s become kind of a rumor, and even the guy who started it wasn’t convinced,” explained Hansbrough. “It wasn’t a malicious rumor. It was a scientist trying to speculate things and say, hey, can infidelity be a problem?”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has caused one in a million blood clots, specifically in women. However, doctors say a woman is more likely to get a blood clot from a birth control pill over the vaccine.

“There’s a lot of medicines like that birth control pills have a risk of blood clots and other places and are deemed to be safe enough that that’s a little bit of risk,” said Hansbrough.

The CDC even has a database with nearly 90,000 vaccinated pregnant women; 5,000 of them are being closely monitored, none of which have raised any significant red flags.

“They check on them to see how their pregnancies go on and see what’s happening. And in none of those cases have they seen any problems with fetal loss or infertility,” said Hansbrough.

If a pregnant woman were to test positive for COVID, doctors say the risk factors are much higher.

The CDC says women could experience premature birth if they contract the virus during pregnancy.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate

Latest News

Federal funds to expand access to child care & education in Virginia
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week, rain chances back in play this weekend
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’...
‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’ after father dies 11 p.m.