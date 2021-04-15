Advertisement

Cumberland County deputies discover body of 18-year-old

The death is currently under investigation.
Cumberland County Sheriff
Cumberland County Sheriff(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the body of an 18-year-old was discovered Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to a call at a home on the 200 block of Rugby Road. When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered the body of 18-year-old Andrea Judkins.

Agents with the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Middle Tennessee Task Force also responded to the scene.

Investigators said the cause of death is currently unknown and the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an official confirmation.

The death is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County
11 of the 14 people arrested in a Leslie County drug bust on Wednesday
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate

Latest News

Federal funds to expand access to child care & education in Virginia
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week, rain chances back in play this weekend
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted
‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’...
‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’ after father dies 11 p.m.