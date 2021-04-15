Cumberland County deputies discover body of 18-year-old

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the body of an 18-year-old was discovered Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to a call at a home on the 200 block of Rugby Road. When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered the body of 18-year-old Andrea Judkins.

Agents with the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Middle Tennessee Task Force also responded to the scene.

Investigators said the cause of death is currently unknown and the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an official confirmation.

The death is currently under investigation.

