(WYMT) - Clay County senior guard, Connor Robinson committed to Lindsey Wilson College.

In his senior campaign, Robinson led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding. He averaged 23.7 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game.

I’m excited to announce that I will be attending Lindsey Wilson to continue my athletic career. I want to thank Coach Starks for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. Go Blue Raiders! @celtic247 pic.twitter.com/goaZ4M3LV0 — Connor Robinson (@connor6robinson) April 15, 2021

Robinson scored more than 2,000 points while at Clay County.

