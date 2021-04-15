Breathitt County’s Lane Weddle signs with University of the Cumberlands football and baseball

(WYMT) - Breathitt County’s Lane Weddle signed to play football and baseball with the University of the Cumberlands.

In his senior football season, Weddle rushed the ball 69 times for 715 yards for 13 touchdowns and averaged 102 yards a game. Weddle averaged 20 points per game for the Bobcats and led the Bobcats in tackles with 48.

“I’m just truly grateful and glad to have such an offer. I mean I’m almost at a loss for words. You know I’m glad that I get to go play especially at such a great program that’s on the rise. Breathitt has provided me for everything I could think of for this,” added Weddle.

On the diamond, Weddle is currently hitting .375 on the season.

