Boy released from hospital after losing foot in lawn mowing accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A little boy who lost his foot in a lawn mowing accident has been released from the hospital.

2-year-old Elias Johnson is heading home, according to his family.

Elias’s grandfather Keith Johnson said Elias was playing outside his home in Hamlin and saw his neighbor mowing.

Hamlin firefighters say the neighbor looked behind him and thought everything was clear, but Elias came from a blind spot and was hit by the lawnmower.

Elias was air lifted to University of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital where his foot had to be amputated.

